Stockton University is requiring incoming students to take courses on race. Will other colleges follow?

In addition, faculty are being encouraged to incorporate discussions about race and racism in every discipline, not just criminal justice, Allison said. For example, in a literature class, students could examine how Black characters have been portrayed, she said.

"One course alone will not be effective," Allison said. "If we are ever to address the racial issues this country continues to grapple with, students need to understand that there are levels to racism and that to some degree it is within every field of study."

Located in Galloway Township in Atlantic County, Stockon enrolls nearly 9,000 undergraduates. About 63% are white, 16% Hispanic, 9% Black, 7% Asian, and the remainder are multiracial. Stockton has offered Africana Studies as a minor since 1983 and added it as a major in 2019

"It's an amazing opportunity for students who think they know a little but don't know how to navigate conversations," said Morgan Rush, 25, of Sicklerville, who is white and became Stockton's first Africana Studies graduate last week. "You may be around people who are different from you and that's OK."