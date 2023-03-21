ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University’s Community Day Clean Up and Party in the Park, held April 2022 in Atlantic City, was recognized with an award from the New Jersey Communities Council. The award is given to a business, community organization, school or individual who has cleaned a roadway, park, playground, ball field or other parcel of land.

During the 18th annual New Jersey Clean Communities Awards reception on March 9 in Atlantic City, three of the event’s organizers were recognized with the council’s Public Lands Cleanup Award. The organizers honored were Brian K. Jackson, chief operating officer, Atlantic City Campus; Michael Cagno, executive director of the Noyes Museum; and Stephanie Clineman, professional services specialist.

The inaugural event involved more than 500 community volunteers collecting more than 360 bags of trash throughout the city. The event will be held again this year on April 22.

“Our goal this year is to recruit 700 to 800 volunteers,” Jackson said. “We are hoping that this event will continue to grow and have a lasting impact in Atlantic City.”

The Community Day Clean Up and Party in the Park begins at 8:30 a.m. at locations throughout the city and includes a party in O’Donnell Park after the cleanup. For more information about volunteering or participating as a vendor, go to stockton.edu/ac.