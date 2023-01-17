Stockton University announces new alumni clubs

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University’s Alumni Relations recently launched several clubs for alumni to stay involved with the university’s community.
The new clubs focus on areas such as the environment, veterans, education and more. The university is also open to ideas for additional clubs.
“The great thing about Alumni Clubs is that they connect graduates from across class years and majors based on a single shared interest or experience,” said Ayisha Lee, assistant director of Alumni Relations. “It doesn’t matter that you graduated eight years after I did, we both share a passion for the environment, or served in the military, or whatever that one thing may be.”
To join an alumni club or find out more information, visit ospreyconnect.com.