The daughter and son-in-law of Holocaust survivors have endowed a $25,000 scholarship fund at Stockton University to assist students interested in Holocaust and Genocide Studies, university officials announced Friday.
Ann and Howard Rosenberg created the Jadzia and David Greenbaum Memorial Scholarship to honor Ann’s parents, who met and fell in love in a displaced person’s camp in Germany after World War II, according to a news release from the school.
Natives of Poland, the Greenbaums survived labor and death camps and later immigrated to America, settling in New York City. In 1951 they bought a chicken farm in McKee City. In 1957 they moved to Atlantic City, then in 1978 moved to Margate.
During those years they built a successful construction business and raised four children, according to the release. Jadzia was an active member of the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center Executive Committee at Stockton.
Last summer, their daughter, Ann, and her husband, Howard, who live in Toledo, Ohio, visited the Holocaust Center during a trip to Atlantic City, officials said.
“Everyone there was so excited about what they are doing and they told us about the programs and new exhibits and how students were involved,” Rosenberg said. “When we went home, Howard and I started talking about a scholarship.”
Rosenberg said her father never talked much about his experience during the war, but her mother did.
“I knew they were both Holocaust survivors, and most of their friends were also,” Rosenberg said. “There were three families on our block who were all survivors.”
The Holocaust Center is currently developing a digital exhibition of South Jersey Holocaust survivor stories, according to the release. One special exhibit will focus on survivors who came to South Jersey to operate chicken farms in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
The first scholarship will be awarded in the 2021-22 academic year and is open to undergraduate and graduate students who have shown a demonstrated interest in Holocaust and Genocide Studies and are in good academic standing with a GPA of at least 3.0.
Ann Rosenberg said she and her husband are also planning a second scholarship for Stockton students from Atlantic City in memory of Howard’s parents, who owned a grocery store in the city.
“We hope this might inspire others,” Ann Rosenberg said of the scholarships.
Leo Schoffer, Chairman of Stockton University’s Board of Trustees, said that he had the pleasure of knowing Jadzia and David Greenbaum.
“I feel they would be proud and touched that their children value the remembrance of the Holocaust, and have created a scholarship for students dedicated to preserving the memory of those who perished in the Shoah,” Schoffer said.
