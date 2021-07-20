Stockton to celebrate 50th anniversary

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is planning special exhibits and events, including a virtual Ta-Nehisi Coates guest lecture, throughout the upcoming school year to celebrate the college’s 50th year of educating in South Jersey, officials announced at the July Board of Trustees meeting.

“This is historic, and it’s pretty exciting,” said President Harvey Kesselman, adding it was particularly meaningful for him as a member of the inaugural class at Stockton.

Stockton State College opened for classes to a group of 1,000 students in September 1971 at the Mayflower Hotel in Atlantic City while construction was being completed on the Galloway Township campus.

The college has grown tenfold since then, serving nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and more than 60,000 alumni.

A 50th anniversary website, stockton.edu/50, has been set up for alumni and students to reminisce and learn more about Stockton’s history.