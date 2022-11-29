Stockton’s Largest Latino Visitation Day Ever

GALLOWAY — More than 800 students from throughout New Jersey participated in the largest Latino Visitation Day on Nov. 17 at Stockton University.

Students from 24 high schools around the state attended the program, which included an admissions presentation, campus tours and an opportunity to meet with current Stockton students.

Heather Medina, the first Latina director of admissions in Stockton’s history, shared the day’s journey from an idea by the student organization Los Latinos Unidos to what it is now, and its purpose.

In addition to learning how to apply to Stockton University, students toured the campus with Admissions Ambassadors and met a variety of support services and student organizations including the Educational Opportunity Fund, Career Education and Development, the African Student Organization and the First Ospreys Club.