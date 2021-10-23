Stockton roundup

Stockton University's Susan Porambo scored the only goal in the 13th minute as the Ospreysbeat visiting William Paterson University 1-0 on Saturday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference women's soccer game.

The win improved the Ospreys to 11-4-3 overall and 5-1-2 in the NJAC and helped to solidify a conference playoff spot. William Paterson dropped to 7-8-0 overall and 2-6 NJAC.

Stockton's Salena LeDonne sent a pass to Porambo for a close-in shot. but Pioneers goalie Erica Hickey kicked it out. But Porambo got the rebound and scored the game winner.

Kylee Sullivan made two saves for her sixth shutout of the season. Hickey made three stops.

Field hockey: The host Ospreys earned their first NJAC win of the season, beating Montclair State University 1-0. Freshman Alexandra Palumbo scored the only goal with 15 seconds left in the second quarter after stealing the ball from a Montclair defender. Palumbo also had two defensive saves in the game.

Stockton upped its season record to 8-6 and its NJAC mark to 1-4. Montclair fell to 6-9 and 1-4.

Freshman goalie Alley Harris made four saves for her first collegiate shutout. Monclair's Lauren Pickul had two saves.