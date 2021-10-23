Stockton roundup

Stockton University's Susan Porambo scored the only goal in the 13th minute as the Ospreysbeat visiting William Paterson University 1-0 on Saturday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference women's soccer game.
The win improved the Ospreys to 11-4-3 overall and 5-1-2 in the NJAC and helped to solidify a conference playoff spot. William Paterson dropped to 7-8-0 overall and 2-6 NJAC.
Stockton's Salena LeDonne sent a pass to Porambo for a close-in shot. but Pioneers goalie Erica Hickey kicked it out. But Porambo got the rebound and scored the game winner.
Kylee Sullivan made two saves for her sixth shutout of the season. Hickey made three stops.
Field hockey: The host Ospreys earned their first NJAC win of the season, beating Montclair State University 1-0. Freshman Alexandra Palumbo scored the only goal with 15 seconds left in the second quarter after stealing the ball from a Montclair defender. Palumbo also had two defensive saves in the game.
Stockton upped its season record to 8-6 and its NJAC mark to 1-4. Montclair fell to 6-9 and 1-4.
Freshman goalie Alley Harris made four saves for her first collegiate shutout. Monclair's Lauren Pickul had two saves.
Volleyball: Stockton beat Dickinson 3-1 at Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, with scores of 25-21, 10-25, 25-17 and 26-24.
Teleyah Witherspoon led the Ospreys (13-15) with 12 kills and had two blocks. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) added 10 kills, and Charlotte Leon had five kills and five blocks. Aubrey Rentzel contributed 29 assists, eight digs and two aces. Jaylah Rolle had three aces and three blocks, and Sophia Marziello had 25 digs. Alice Brandt added three assists and 10 digs, and Molly Eng had two aces and three assists.
Dickinson dropped to 12-9.
Women's golf: Stockton's Maggie Brennan, Brynn Bowman (Ocean City) and Ella van Schalkwyk competed in the Arcadia Fall Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Club in Limerick, Pennsylvania.
Brennan shot a 99, her best collegiate round to finish 28th among 48 players from 11 schools from NCAA Division II and III. Bowman placed 30th with a 101, and van Schalkwyk shot a 104 to finish in a tie for 32nd place.
Stockton didn't get a team score because four players are required.
Men's soccer: The Ospreys lost 1-0 to host William Paterson in an NJAC game in Wayne. Jacob Von Giebel scored for the Pioneers off a pass from David Moreira in the first half.
Stockton's Dino Gromitsaris and Paterson keeper Peter Kozlej each had four saves.
Dante Montesinos and Sebi Morrello both had four shots for the Ospreys.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210