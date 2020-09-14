Stockton University is ranked among the top 10 public universities in the North, according to the 2021 U.S. News & World Report College Rankings released today.
Stockton is ranked 7th among the 62 public colleges and universities and is 34th among 176 public and private universities included in the Best Regional Universities-North.
Stockton is also included in the regional listing of Best Colleges for Veterans, rising from 18th to 15th among 49 colleges in the listing. The university is listed among the Best Value Schools, which measures quality and cost, and is recognized as a Top Performer on Social Mobility, which measures the graduation rate of students who receive federal Pell grants.
Stockton president Harvey Kesselman said Stockton prides itself on providing a quality education that is both affordable and accessible to a diverse population of students.
Stockton does not require standardized test scores for general admission and has also updated its financial aid criteria to emphasize academic performance in classes, activities and community service.
“We recognize the challenges that many families and students face in their journey to college,” Kesselman said. “Our priority is to assure that every student has the opportunity to attend and successfully graduate from college. Our ranking reflects that commitment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.