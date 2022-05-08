Stockton offers short course on African American cultural heritage

ATLANTIC CITY — At least 65 people were at Stockton University Saturday for its second annual short course on African American Cultural Heritage.

The course, "Migration and Movement," offered attendees a daylong, shortened educational study on the achievements and contributions of African Americans who found themselves in Atlantic City and the surrounding area. The short course also allowed social workers and educators to earn professional development credits for participating.

"I'm excited to hear the information shared and learning about Atlantic City," said Kathy Inloes, 64, an Atlantic City resident who couldn't attend the short course the previous year. "A lot of people know Atlantic City, but some aren't familiar with it like this."

After checking in at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, guests were offered breakfast, a welcome session and a keynote lecture from Hentrietta Shelton, an Atlantic City native and founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Foundation.

Shelton discussed the history of Chicken Bone Beach, the cultural signifigance of the beach, famous visitors at Chicken Bone Beach and the lasting legacy of jazz music in the city, which is fortified by Shelton's Chicken Bone Beach Institute of Jazz Studies.

"It was a family. The community and the Black community were a family," said Shelton during the presentation, about times where beaches were still segregated, although all people enjoyed Chicken Bone Beach, which is located in the Inlet section of the city.

Ny'Kirah Gantz, 17, attended the short course with her grandmother since her grandmother's friend couldn't make it. She thought it was a great way to spend time a Saturday with her grandmother.

"I didn't realize Chicken Bone Beach was segregated or even about the jazz that happened on the beach," said Gantz, who attends Atlantic City High School. "I like to learn about the history of where I'm from.

"My teacher said people from Atlantic City talk different, and that there's a lot of people with a background from the West Indies in Atlantic City," said Gantz.

Followed by the lecture, there were eight different one-hour workshops attendees could choose from to learn additional information about historical African American culture in our area.

Gantz said she looked forward to the mini sessions, including an African American English workshop and "The Other AC" presented by Turiya S. A. Raheem, the author of "Growing Up in the Other Atlantic City: Wash's and the Northside."

"We're sharing information. We're bringing everything to the present to stay unified," said Raheem, who is also the filmmaker of "Our Side: The Other Atlantic City."

Other workshops included presentations on the Northside of Atlantic City by the author of "Boardwalk Empire" retired Atlantic County Judge Nelson Johnson, the history and impact of Islam in the city by Lester Muhammad and 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, and more.

"Our short course is only as strong as the people that present their stories," said Diana Strelcyzyk, the assistant director of continuing studies at Stockton University.

Strelcyzk said they based the short course off their already existing short course on the Pinelands. After receiving a grant in 2018 from the New Jersey Historical Commission to do another short course, they chose to focus specifically on African American studies.

The inaugural year of the African American short course was in April of 2019, but did not occur the following years until now due to the pandemic.

People at the short looked forward to next year's event and learning more about the area's unique African American culture and heritage.

"It's nice to reminisce. It brings back good memories, but it's also bringing that awareness of people's struggles," said Inloes.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

