ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton’s newest residence hall in the resort now has students.

Students began moving into the 135,000-square-foot, six-story building is located at the corner of Atlantic and South Providence avenues in the Chelsea section of the city on Thursday.

The complex features apartment- and suite-style living with a total of 416 beds. Most of the suites include four single bedrooms, a common area, two bathrooms and a full kitchen. There’s also a lounge on each floor, meeting room, business center and laundry facilities.

The new fall features views views of the beach, Boardwalk and O’Donnell Park and access to a courtyard with outside seating.