Stockton men's soccer ties Rutgers-Newark 0-0

The Stockton University men’s soccer team tied Rutgers-Newark University 0-0 at G. Larry James Stadium in Galloway Township on Saturday.

Stockton had three shots on goal, and Rutgers-Newark had one. The tie put Stockton at 8-6-2 (4-2-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference). Rutgers-Newark (10-3-3) remained unbeaten at 4-0-3 in the NJAC.

Stockton’s Dino Gromitsaris had to make one save for the shutout, and Andres Medina made three saves for Rutgers-Newark.

Women’s volleyball: The Ospreys (10-14) beat Arcadia University 3-0 and lost to Stevenson University 3-2 in a tri-match in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

Stockton won 25-19, 25-12 and 25-17 against Arcadia (10-14). Stevenson edged the Ospreys 25-14, 27-25, 21-25, 21-25 and 15-5.

Charlotte Leon had 10 kills and three blocks against Arcadia, and Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) added eight kills. Aubrey Rentzel had 19 assists and eight digs, and Sophia Marziello had 22 digs, three aces and four assists.

Leon and Capriglione each had 16 kills against Stevenson, and Caity Ullmer added 11 kills. Marziello had three aces, and 21 digs. Rentzel had 41 assists and 14 digs, and Teleyah Witherspoon added three blocks.