Stockton men's soccer ties Rutgers-Newark 0-0

The Stockton University men’s soccer team tied Rutgers-Newark University 0-0 at G. Larry James Stadium in Galloway Township on Saturday.
Stockton had three shots on goal, and Rutgers-Newark had one. The tie put Stockton at 8-6-2 (4-2-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference). Rutgers-Newark (10-3-3) remained unbeaten at 4-0-3 in the NJAC.
Stockton’s Dino Gromitsaris had to make one save for the shutout, and Andres Medina made three saves for Rutgers-Newark.
Women’s volleyball: The Ospreys (10-14) beat Arcadia University 3-0 and lost to Stevenson University 3-2 in a tri-match in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
Stockton won 25-19, 25-12 and 25-17 against Arcadia (10-14). Stevenson edged the Ospreys 25-14, 27-25, 21-25, 21-25 and 15-5.
Charlotte Leon had 10 kills and three blocks against Arcadia, and Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Regional) added eight kills. Aubrey Rentzel had 19 assists and eight digs, and Sophia Marziello had 22 digs, three aces and four assists.
Leon and Capriglione each had 16 kills against Stevenson, and Caity Ullmer added 11 kills. Marziello had three aces, and 21 digs. Rentzel had 41 assists and 14 digs, and Teleyah Witherspoon added three blocks.
Field hockey: The William Paterson University field hockey team beat host Stockton 2-1 in double-overtime Friday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game in Galloway Township. Megan Hoopes scored the winning goal for the Pioneers on a breakaway at 1 minute, 41 seconds into the second overtime.
The Ospreys dropped to 7-5 overall and 0-3 NJAC. Paterson improved to 8-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
Kelsie Murphy made it 1-0 William Paterson in the fourth minute of the game. It was the Pioneers’ only shot on goal in the first three quarters.
Stockton freshman Alexandra Palumbo scored her sixth goal of the season on a corner to tie it at 1-1 with 8:02 left in regulation. Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph Academy) assisted.
William Paterson’s Emily Hoagland made four saves for the win. Kylie Mitchell had three stops for the Ospreys.
Stockton outshot the Pioneers 20-7 and had a 22-1 edge in corners.