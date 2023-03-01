The Stockton University men's track and field team placed nine on all-New Jersey Athletic Conference teams, the school announced Wednesday.

Connor Wright, a freshman and Hammonton High School graduate, led the Ospreys with two all-conference honors, which are based off the NJAC Championships that the Ospreys placed third on Feb. 20.

Wright was named the NJAC second team in the triple jump (13.29 meters) and an honorable mention in the long jump (6.99m).

Erik Ackerman was named to the second team in the mile (4 minutes, 15.07 seconds). Joseph Morales landed on the second team in the pole vault (4.4m).

The 4x200 relay consisting of Ryan Fisher (Barnegat), Devante Greene, Carson Latham and Anthony Gentile (Lower Cape May Regional) were honorable mentions (1:30.77). Also dubbed honorable mentions were Mike Carfagno (Egg Harbor Township) in the shot put (14.77m) and Trevone Green in the triple jump (13.21m).

Baseball: The Ospreys suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday in a 12-3 defeat to Alvernia in a nonconference game.

Max Kaplan went 2 for 3 with a run, and K Novobilsky doubled, singled and scored.

Stockton (2-1) scored first in the top of the second inning, but Alvernia (1-3) took the lead with two runs in the bottom of that inning and pulled away with a five-run third inning.

Men's lacrosse: The Ospreys suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday in a 19-13 defeat at Scranton in a nonconference matchup.

Luc Swedlund scored five goals and had two assists for the Ospreys (2-1). Dante Poli had three goals and two assists, and Colin Hopkins and Hayden Smallwood each scored twice.

Matthew McAree (five goals) and Mitchell Kozak (four goals, five assists) paced the Scranton (2-1) offense.