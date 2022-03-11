Stockton loses to Christopher Newport in Sweet 16

The Christopher Newport University men’s basketball team plus Stockton University’s cold shooting spelled the end of the Ospreys’ NCAA Division III run Friday.

Newport made a great start and never let up as the Captains beat Stockton 93-54 in a Sweet 16 tournament game in Marietta, Ohio. Newport started the game with a 16-0 run in the first four minutes, and the Ospreys never recovered.

Shooting percentages and rebounding told most of the story. Newport shot 54.9% from the field (39 for 71) ,while the Ospreys were an uncharacteristic 29.6 % (21 for 71). The taller Captains outrebounded Stockton 53-34.

Stockton’s DJ Campbell, a Vineland High School graduate, scored 12 points and Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) had 11. Rynell Lawrence (Millville) added eight points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Alan Glover contributed seven points.

Afterward, Stockton coach Scott Bittner talked about the game but said more about the team and about its memorable season.

“I’m good. We had a great year,” Bittner said. “Losing by that score, or one point, I think the one point would have hurt worse. We got off to a bad start. We had some good looks early. Kadian Dawkins had three shots that rolled around the rim and out. He had a non-COVID flu this week and he was about 50% of himself. He was a little short with everything.

“I think the most important thing was I never coached a team that loved each other as much as these guys. If we had won just 14 games, it still would have been an enjoyable season. Their love for each other and the friendships they’ve made are really important.”

Christopher Newport, ranked No. 4 in Division III in the latest poll, improved to 27-2. The Captains will play the winner between Oswego State and host Marietta College in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to the Final Four on March 18-19 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Stockton’s season, which included the New Jersey Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships and two NCAA tournament wins, ended at 26-5.

“We had a great season, but basketball was a small part of that,” Bittner said. “The team took care of the winning. Our mission is to teach life skills.”

Stockton trailed by as many as 24 points in the first half. Flanders hit a 3-pointer with three minutes left in the half to cut the lead to 43-22, but Newport’s Jason Aigner answered with one of his seven 3s to make it 46-22. The score was 50-27 at intermission.

Aigner hit 7 of 11 3-pointers and led all scorers with 23 points. Jahn Hines added 19 points and seven rebounds, and 6-foot-6 Darian Peterson had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Trey Barber, 6-8, added eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.

The Ospreys went on a nine-point run in the second half. The score was 62-30 before Lawrence’s field goal, a 3-pointer by Flanders, Jamar Johnson’s rebound shot and Campbell’s two foul shots cut it to 62-39. But the Captains scored the next eight points.

“Christopher Newport was the best team we played all year by far,” Bittner said. “They have a lot of fifth-year seniors, and they’ve been here before. They have the No. 1 shot-blocker in the country (Barber). I wouldn’t be surprised to see them win it all.”

The Ospreys’ Campbell, Lawrence, Flanders, Dawkins, Jonathan Azoroh, Jordan Williams, Nick Duncsak and Milo De Los Santos are all juniors, and Jamar Johnson is a sophomore.

“We learned what we have to do to win a Sweet 16 game next year,” Bittner said.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.