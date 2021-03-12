Stockton loses field hockey opener 2-1 at Kean University

Stockton University opened its field hockey season with with a 2-1 loss to Kean University on Friday in Union.

Kean improved to 2-0.

Senior back Hannah Wescoat (Cumberland Regional H.S.) scored her first career goal for the Ospreys. Freshman goalkeeper Kylie Mitchell made 17 saves on a night in which the Ospreys were outshot 29-6.

It was Stockton's first since Nov. 6, 2019, and will not count as a league game in the New Jersey Athletic Conference standings. The teams will meet again March 23 in a matchup that will count as a league game.

Wescoat's goal, coming in her 38th career game for Stockton, came on a penalty corner in the second period and made the score 1-1. Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional) got the assists.

Kean scored the tie-breaking goal with 6 minutes, 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Casey Cordonna made two defensive saves for Stockton, and and Isabella Ceraso had one.

Cougars goalie Belly Reynoso made two saves.

Stockton will open its NJAC schedule at home against William Paterson at 1 p.m. March 20.