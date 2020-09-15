GALLOWAY — Stockton University will celebrate Constitution Day with a virtual seminar led by author and legal scholar Julie Chi-hye Suk.
The topic of Suk's talk is "We the Women: Discovering the 'Founding Mothers' of Our Constitution."
The webinar will be conducted on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Suk’s new book, "We, the Women: The Unstoppable Mothers of the Equal Rights Amendment," tells the story of the women who helped who helped shape the Equal Rights Amendment over a century, according to an event announcement.
Suk is professor of sociology, political science and liberal studies at The Graduate Center of the City University of New York, where she also serves as the academic dean overseeing the Graduate Center’s interdisciplinary master’s programs. For fall 2020, she has been appointed visiting professor of law at Yale Law School.
Suk is an interdisciplinary legal scholar, focusing on women as constitution-makers at the intersection of law, history, sociology and politics.
The talk is open to the public, but registration is required for access at: stockton.edu/political-engagement-project/constitution-day-2020.
Constitution Day celebrates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The annual lecture is sponsored by the American Democracy Project/Political Engagement Project at Stockton, Office of the Provost, Office of Development, Alumni Affairs and the Stockton Foundation, and the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy.
