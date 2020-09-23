Voter Registration Day on Tuesday featured several events around the region. A few students passed by the registration table set up by Stockton University's American Democracy Project / Political Engagement Project. It was quiet with many university classes now being held online.
Donald Trump Jr. arrived at a fundraiser Tuesday evening at the Historic Smithville Inn in Galloway Township greeted by shouts from a crowd of neary 400, divided almost equally among supporters and protesters. The two groups gathered on opposite sides of Route 9 and exchanged chants as they waited.
More than 70 Atlantic City liquor licenses are set to expire at the end of the month, and there is growing concern that there may not be enough time to renew them all before the deadline. The City Council of Atlantic City passed a resolution last week supporting the renewal of 71 non-casino liquor licenses before the Sept. 30 deadline.
A coastal shift is taking place as people move from cities like New York and Philadelphia to shore communities. That trend was already underway last year as Cape May County started to discuss marketing efforts, but there is no doubt that the pandemic accelerated the effect.
New Jersey's quarantine advisory list has expanded to add five more states — Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island and Wyoming. Those individuals traveling to New Jersey from states or territories with significant community spread of COVID-19 are advised to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state or territory.
