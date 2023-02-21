It was the first postseason NJAC honor of her career. She won the conference Player of the Week award once this season.

The Winslow Township High School alumna was the Ospreys' leading scorer (13.1 points per game) and rebounder (9.2 rpg, tops in the league). In helping Stockton go 12-13, their highest win total since 2017-18, she led the NJAC with 11 double-doubles. Jennings made 72.6% of her free throws, 10th best in the conference. She was also 10th in scoring. Jennings also was second among Stockton players in blocks (0.6 bpg) and steals (1.6 spg). She played in 24 of the Ospreys' 25 games and started 23 of them.