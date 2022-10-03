Stockton Goals Gear Up seeks youth for mentorship program

GALLOWY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is accepting interested youth from Atlantic City and Pleasantville for the GOALS GEAR UP program, which will kick off its weekly academic year program on Oct. 22.
GOALS GEAR UP (Goal-Oriented Advocates, Leaders and Scholars – Gaining Early Awareness for Undergraduate Programs) is a program designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.
This year’s Saturday Academy will launch with a kickoff event for the family on Oct. 22 at the Stockton Atlantic City campus and run through May. Interested students and parents can sign up for the 2022-23 program at stockton.edu/goals or by emailing GOALS@stockton.edu.