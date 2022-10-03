 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockton Goals Gear Up seeks youth for mentorship program

  • 0
100222-pac-hom-stocktongoalsphoto1.jpg

Students in the GOALS GEAR UP program at Stockton University participate in hands-on learning activities and mentoring to prepare them for college.

 Stacey Clapp, provided

GALLOWY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is accepting interested youth from Atlantic City and Pleasantville for the GOALS GEAR UP program, which will kick off its weekly academic year program on Oct. 22.

GOALS GEAR UP (Goal-Oriented Advocates, Leaders and Scholars – Gaining Early Awareness for Undergraduate Programs) is a program designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.

This year’s Saturday Academy will launch with a kickoff event for the family on Oct. 22 at the Stockton Atlantic City campus and run through May. Interested students and parents can sign up for the 2022-23 program at stockton.edu/goals or by emailing GOALS@stockton.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

A New York City man alleges in a lawsuit that an Atlantic City casino and others paid him $30,000 a month to not report being repeatedly disconnected while gambling online. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler. He says his habit was well-known to defendants including the Borgata casino, MGM Resorts International, and its online partner Entain. He says he gambled more than $29 million over nine months, getting disconnected every 15 minutes or so. His lawsuit accuses the defendants of fraud, racketeering and other transgressions. The companies either declined comment or did not respond to requests to do so.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News