Stockton breaks ground in Atlantic City, school board discusses child porn case and more
special report

Stockton Phase II groundbreaking

From left to right, front: Jon Hanson, chairman of the board AC Development Corp.; Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver; Gov. Phil Murphy; Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman; and, Senate President Steve Sweeney; back: Michelle McDonald, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Stockton University; Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.; Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson (obscured, behind Murphy); Raymond Ciccone, Stockton University Board of Trustees chairman; state Sen. Chris Brown; Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald; and, Katherine Campion, Stockton University student senate president, break ground on the university's Phase II project in Atlantic City on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Stockton University's on-again, off-again residential dormitory expansion project finally moved forward Wednesday morning as state and local dignitaries put (ceremonial) shovels in the ground. The six-story, 135,000-square-foot student residence hall will be built at Atlantic and South Providence avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park.

Halloween activities, specifically trick-or-treating, have become a point of contention in South Jersey during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike some municipalities in the central and northern parts of the state, none in South Jersey has outright banned the practice. The coronavirus has killed more than 14,000 New Jerseyans.

There is a possibility fans could be allowed at New Jersey high school sporting events this winter. New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association officials spoke with the Governor's Office on Monday and discussed the winter season during its virtual executive committee meeting Wednesday. The NJSIAA fall sports season is underway.

Absegami High School field hockey coach Denise Murray reached a career milestone Wednesday. Murray achieved her 100th career win when Absegami finished with a 4-1 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic North Region game.

The Atlantic City Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday in regard to a former substitute teacher who is being investigated on child pornography charges. Kayan Frazier, of Somers Point, who also was previously employed by the N.J. Department of Child Protection and Permanency, was charged with allegedly receiving, distributing and producing images of child sexual abuse, court records show.

