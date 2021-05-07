Stockton baseball splits first two games with Rowan

Stockton University and Rowan will take their first-round best-of-three New Jersey Athletic Conference baseball series to a final game Saturday.

Eighth-seeded Stockton won Friday’s first game 8-6, and top-seeded Rowan bounced back to take the second 7-2. The teams will play a decisive Game 3 at 2 p.m. Saturday in Glassboro, Gloucester County.

In the first game, Stockton scored four runs in the first inning and extended its lead to 8-0 in the sixth. Rowan scored all its runs in the last three innings, but could not complete the comeback. For the Ospreys, John Perrino had four RBIs and two hits. Thomas Talbot, Marco Meleo and Ryan O’Sullivan each scored twice. Ryan Swift had two RBIs and two hits.

In the second game, the Profs jumped out to a 5-0 lead through five innings. Ryan McIsaac (Millville H.S.) went 2 for 5 with two doubles and a run scored. Ryan Murphy and Nick Schooley each had three hits. The Profs his six doubles, including two from Murphy and one from Schooley.

For Stockton, Talbot singled, doubled and drove in a run.

Softball: The sixth-seeded Ospreys swept eighth-seeded Montclair State in the best-of-three NJAC playoff series, winning both games Friday.