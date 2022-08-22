 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stockton awarded grants for climate change exhibit, Noyes Museum program support

  • 0
noyeskramer2.jpg

The Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, located on Front Street in Hammonton add vibrancy to the Arts District in downtown Hammonton. 

 Stockton University, provided

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has received $109,400 in grants to support upcoming programs at the Noyes Museum.

With $50,000 from the New Jersey State Council of the Arts, Stockton will host “The Inequity of Climate Resilience" from Feb. 1 to June 25. The exhibit will be split between Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and at Kramer Hall in Hammonton, Stockton said Monday in a news release.

“We are very thankful and excited to be awarded these two grants by the council,” said Noyes Museum Executive Director Michael Cagno. “Their commitment to advancing the arts in the state of New Jersey has been steadfast.”

The exhibit will showcase correlations between life and disturbances fueled by the earth's evolving climate, according to Stockton.

“The Arts Annual exhibition will provide an opportunity for artists to interpret climate resilience and its impact through an environmental, political and economic lens,” Cagno said. “Artists will provide a renewed sense of responsibility for action.”  

People are also reading…

On top of the $50,000 is an extra $59,400 grant from the state for general program support. It adds to a $30,000 general operation grant the museum was endowed earlier this year from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation. 

Stockton said Monday it still plans to use Foundation's money for an expanded community garden in Atlantic City's Ducktown neighborhood. Some of the grant will also help Stockton nourish cultural engagement opportunities in Hammonton’s growing Hispanic population.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News