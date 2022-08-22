Stockton awarded grants for climate change exhibit, Noyes Museum program support

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has received $109,400 in grants to support upcoming programs at the Noyes Museum.

With $50,000 from the New Jersey State Council of the Arts, Stockton will host “The Inequity of Climate Resilience" from Feb. 1 to June 25. The exhibit will be split between Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and at Kramer Hall in Hammonton, Stockton said Monday in a news release.

“We are very thankful and excited to be awarded these two grants by the council,” said Noyes Museum Executive Director Michael Cagno. “Their commitment to advancing the arts in the state of New Jersey has been steadfast.”

The exhibit will showcase correlations between life and disturbances fueled by the earth's evolving climate, according to Stockton.

“The Arts Annual exhibition will provide an opportunity for artists to interpret climate resilience and its impact through an environmental, political and economic lens,” Cagno said. “Artists will provide a renewed sense of responsibility for action.”

On top of the $50,000 is an extra $59,400 grant from the state for general program support. It adds to a $30,000 general operation grant the museum was endowed earlier this year from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.

Stockton said Monday it still plans to use Foundation's money for an expanded community garden in Atlantic City's Ducktown neighborhood. Some of the grant will also help Stockton nourish cultural engagement opportunities in Hammonton’s growing Hispanic population.