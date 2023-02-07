GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University’s Art Gallery is hosting two new art exhibitions during the spring semester, with one focusing on punk music and the other on the impact of borders on our lives.

The upper gallery will hold exhibit “Shortest, Fastest, Loudest,” displaying art related to the South Jersey and Philadelphia punk music scene. The exhibit features works by more than 20 artists connected to, and inspired by, the local punk scene. Mediums include illustration, sculpture, photography and more.

As part of the punk music exhibit, the gallery will host a stencil and zine workshop with participating artists Nicole Krecicki and Jason McQuirnson at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Supplies will be provided. In addition, an artist panel and reception will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7. Both events will be in the upper gallery. For more information, visit stockton.edu/art-gallery.

The lower gallery will host “Disrupted, Borders,” featuring photographer and installation artist Ara Oshagan. Oshagan’s work depicts the impact of borders on personal and collective history and the disruption of dislocation, using a variety of mediums such as photography, film and collage.

An artist talk and workshop with Oshagan will take place 2 p.m. Monday, March 27 inside the lower gallery. Materials and supplies will be provided.

Both exhibits will run through April 6. The Stockton Art Gallery is open 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. For more information, visit stockton.edu/art-gallery.