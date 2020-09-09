Stockton University Alumni Relations is partnering with the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County for a University District Supply Drive to collect and distribute book bags and school supplies for children in Atlantic City.
The university will host a drop-off site at the Stockton John F. Scarpa Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the university. Stockton alumni and volunteers from the Hispanic Association will collect items and pack the backpacks.
Local families can pick up the filled backpacks starting at 2 p.m. in O’Donnell Park, across from the Stockton campus, officials said.
Donated items can also be dropped off in advance by emailing the Hispanic Association at haacnj@gmail.com or by calling Stockton Alumni Relations at 609 652-4469.
Among the items needed are backpacks, pencils, folders, crayons, highlighters, notebooks, hand sanitizer, disposable masks, tissues and reusable water bottles.
