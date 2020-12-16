Stock market

Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading as investors continue to balance hope for additional aid from Washington with a spike in virus cases that continues holding back a broad economic recovery.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Wednesday and is hovering around its record high after a broad rally on Tuesday broke a four-day losing streak. Those gains pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq to a record high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58 points, or 0.2%, to 30,141 as of 1:01 p.m. Eastern time. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.4%.
Smaller stocks slipped. The Russell 2000 index fell 0.3% and slightly backed off the record high it set a day earlier.
Top congressional leaders are nearing agreement on a long-delayed COVID-19 relief package and a deal could be sealed as early as Wednesday. Investors have been hoping that Democrats and Republicans might be able to move past their partisan bickering to give businesses and people another financial lifeline.
At the same time, more evidence emerged that the economic recovery is stalling. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that retail sales fell 1.1% in November. The slump in spending comes amid rising unemployment as virus cases again surge and prompt tighter restrictions on businesses and people.
Facebook fights Apple privacy rules: Facebook is again pushing back on new Apple privacy rules for its mobile devices, this time saying in full page newspaper ads that the social media giant is standing up for small businesses.
In ads that ran in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other national newspapers, Facebook said Apple's new rules “limit businesses ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively."
“While limiting how personalized ads can be used does impact larger companies like us, these changes will be devastating to small businesses adding to the many challenges they face right now," the ad states.
The ads come after Apple said earlier this week it would begin spelling out what kinds of personal information is being collected by the digital services displayed in its app stores for iPhones and other products made by the trendsetting company.
Holiday shopping starts weak: Americans held back on spending during the start of the holiday shopping season, a troubling sign for retailers and the state of the U.S. economy.
U.S. retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in November, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. It was the biggest drop in seven months, and a steeper decline than Wall Street analysts had expected.
The report points to a weak start to the all-important holiday shopping season, which can usually account for a quarter or more of a retailer's annual sales. It is also another sign that the pandemic is slowing the U.S. economy as retailers face tighter restrictions and people stay away from stores.
U.S. Treasury calls out Vietnam, Switzerland: The U.S. Treasury Department has branded Vietnam and Switzerland as currency manipulators while putting China and nine other countries on a watch list in an annual report designed to halt countries from manipulating their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages.
“The Treasury Department has taken a strong step today to safeguard economic growth and opportunity for American workers and businesses” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “Treasury will follow up on its findings with respect to Vietnam and Switzerland to work toward eliminating practices that create unfair advantages for foreign countries.”
India gets offers for airline: India’s government says it has received “multiple expressions of interest” in buying its 100% stake in debt-laden national carrier Air India to shore up falling government revenues after an initial attempt in 2018 failed to attract any bidders.
The deadline for submission of formal bids was Monday and the government is expected to announce qualified bidders on Jan. 5. It did not reveal the identity of the bidders or the number of bids received.
“Multiple expressions of interest have been received for strategic disinvestment of Air India. The transaction will now move to the second stage,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
— Associated Press
