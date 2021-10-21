 Skip to main content
STEVEN P. LAYMAN
STEVEN P. LAYMAN

Party: Independent

Atlantic City Mayoral candidate Steven P. Layman, running as an independent. Atlantic City, NJ. October 7, 2021

Age: 66

Issues facing Atlantic City: Increasing the living wage to $18 an hour for all who work in Atlantic City; the gross receipt tax on marijuana will be given to senior citizens as a stimulus check two times a year, October and April.

Political message: With a sense of purpose and direction for our city, I will create groundbreaking opportunities, providing a diverse economy so all will do better. Through inspiration and daily innovation, we will bring this city forward. Help our city to prosper by supporting my candidacy, for I will not let you down.

