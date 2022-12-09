 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steven Berrodin, Middle Township

A scene from the SJ Group II first round game between Middle Twp. and Cedar Creek in Cape May Court House on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2022. MTHS #17 Steven Berrodin tries working his way past CC #5 Blake Kurtz.

The senior scored a team-leading 24 goals to go with eight assists. He also led the team in points (56). He scored two or more goals in eight of the Panthers' games.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

