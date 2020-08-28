Steve Hevalow, Football, 2007

RB

Hevalow led Absegami to the 2005 South Jersey Group IV final and the 2006 South Jersey Group IV championship. He rushed for 1,284 yards as a junior and 1,456 yards as a senior. Hevalow excelled at Rowan University.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments