STEPHEN SWEENEY (incumbent)
New Jersey Budget

State Senate President Steve Sweeney

Party: Democrat

Age: 62

Residence: West Deptford Township

Political message: What began as a devotion to advocate for the disabled community has since evolved into a platform to advocate for all residents. As Senate President, the legislature passed historic school funding increases, tax relief for seniors and the middle-class, and paved the way for NJ to be the leader in renewable energy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

