STEPHANIE MARSHALL
STEPHANIE MARSHALL

Party: Democrat

Age: 48

No. 1 issue facing Atlantic City: Promoting home ownership

Stephanie Marshall

Stephanie Marshall is running for an at-large Atlantic City Council seat on a ticket with Mayor Marty Small Sr. and at-large candidate Bruce Weekes.

Political message: Less than 40% of residents own their home. As housing prices can be very high, incomes are typically very low. We have to create opportunities for more affordable housing by redeveloping the city’s housing. This is also the pathway toward the middle class.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

Related to this story

