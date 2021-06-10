 Skip to main content
Stephanie Koch
CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City

Stephanie Koch, 41, of Margate, is a third-generation resident of the Atlantic City area. After honing her career with the Philadelphia Workforce Development Corp. (now Philly Works Inc.), the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare (now Pennsylvania Department of Human Services) and JEVS Human Services with her masters in social work from Temple University and certification in nonprofit administration from the University of Pennsylvania, Koch returned to her roots and focused her energy and vision on serving the next generation of Atlantic City. In addition to her leadership at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, Koch serves on the Greater Atlantic City Chamber board, Atlantic County Workforce Development board, A Meaningful Purpose Foundation and the Atlantic City Arts Foundation board. Koch considers it an honor and a privilege to be a part of her local community’s revitalization, creating opportunities for youth and their families to explore their creativity, fuel their ambition and build brighter futures. She sees the club as the scaffolding of Atlantic City, standing tall for families to climb to reach their goals and aspirations.

