Steelers' Roethlisberger says Monday could be last home game

Pittsburgh will need more than a win against Cleveland to reach the playoffs. The 7-7-1 Steelers will also need a win at Baltimore in Week 18 and outside help to make the playoffs for a second straight season.

Pittsburgh still has an outside chance at the division title, and another game at Heinz Field for Roethlisberger, but any scenario starts with losses by Baltimore and Cincinnati on Sunday.

“I’ve given almost half of my life to this city, this team and the fans,” Roethlisberger said. “But the fun thing is I know I still have it in the tank to go out there this week and next week and give it everything I have to get us into the postseason. The ultimate goal is to win a Lombardi, and that’s still my goal.”

Last offseason, Roethlisberger took a voluntary pay cut to ease some of the burden of a $41 million salary cap hit. That helped ensure Roethlisberger’s return for an 18th season to the only NFL team he’s ever known.