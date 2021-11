State troopers kill man who crashed, shot dog inside car

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP — Two New Jersey state troopers shot and killed a motorist who they said had opened fire on a dog inside a vehicle that had just crashed, authorities said.

The troopers responded to Starlite Hill Road early Sunday and found the front of the vehicle in a ditch. Inside was the driver and the dog, authorities said.

The troopers attempted to communicate with the driver when authorities said the motorist “fired a weapon from within the vehicle and shot the dog,” killing the animal. The troopers fired their weapons.

The driver was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.