BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A state trooper was injured when their police car hit a telephone pole and overturned on Wednesday.
The unidentified trooper was driving on Route 54 south at around 12:26 p.m.
Near milepost 5.3, the trooper lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit the pole before overturning, State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said on Thursday.
The trooper suffered minor head injuries, Marchan said.
The crash is still being investigated, therefore further details weren't available on Thursday.
