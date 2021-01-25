State tops 551,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

According to state records, 33,343 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday.

Around the state, 551,209 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 481,278 first doses and 69,201 second doses.

In Atlantic County 16,951 doses have been administered; 8,096 have been administered in Cape May and 8,296 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.