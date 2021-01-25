State tops 551,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

According to state records, 33,343 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday.
Around the state, 551,209 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 481,278 first doses and 69,201 second doses.
In Atlantic County 16,951 doses have been administered; 8,096 have been administered in Cape May and 8,296 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
