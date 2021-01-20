State tops 400,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

According to state records, 24,370 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday.

Around the state, 407,064 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 359,617 first doses and 47,197 second doses.

In Atlantic County 12,503 doses have been administered; 5,833 have been administered in Cape May and 6,304 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

