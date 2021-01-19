State tops 366,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 17,337 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

Around the state, 366,010 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 325,361 first vaccines and 40,449 second vaccines.

In Atlantic County 11,798 doses have been administered; 5,253 have been administered in Cape May and 5,817 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

