State officials said Wednesday they will offer the opioid overdose reversal drug for free to residents at participating pharmacies throughout the state later this month.
Naloxone, commonly called Narcan, will be available from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, according to a news release from Gov. Phil Murphy and Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson.
“The ongoing opioid epidemic continues to devastate communities across our state,” said Murphy. “By expanding access to Naloxone, New Jerseyans will have this lifesaving medication readily available to help those who may be suffering from an overdose.”
Residents can visit participating pharmacies and anonymously obtain naloxone for free with no prescription and no appointment, officials said. Each naloxone pack contains two doses.
“This is all about saving lives,” Johnson said. “We’re continuing to find innovative ways to combat this epidemic that has taken far too many lives. We urge everyone to visit a participating pharmacy to get a free pack of this overdose reversal drug because, quite frankly, you never know when you’re going to need it to save a life.”
The free naloxone will be available at 322 pharmacies, including several locations of Acme, CVS, Rite Aid, Sav-On, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Walgreens, Walmart, Weis Markets and independent pharmacies, officials said.
For participating pharmacies, please visit nj.gov/humanservices/stopoverdoses.
This will be the second free naloxone distribution to residents in recent years, according to the release. Human Services in June 2019 oversaw a free naloxone distribution at pharmacies that led to residents receiving 32,000 doses of naloxone.
