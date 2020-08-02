Rich Hundley - Rich Hundley III_Murphy_5-7-20-3.jpg

New Jersey Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo discusses the state unemployment situation during one of Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 media briefings.

Lack of trained staff slows resolution of unemployment problems: “They have had all this time to train people, and with this many people without benefits for this long who were forced out of work by government in the first place, to deny them benefits they are entitled to is unacceptable,” state Sen. Chris Brown said.

New Pleasantville superintendent wants to bring change to school district: “We realize we inherited all of this, but it doesn’t mean we have to be one of the lowest-performing schools in New Jersey,” Dr. Natakie Chestnut-Lee said.

Heavy rains, rip currents, flooding expected from Isaias early next week: Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the latest updates for Tropical Storm Isaias as it slowly makes its way up the East Coast.

Jewish Community Center CEO retires after 35 years: Before coming to the JCC in Margate, Fox was the director of the Harold & Sylvia Kaplan Jewish Community Center of the Greater Palm Beaches in Florida. Prior to that, he served as the associate executive director of the Leo Yassenoff JCC of Greater Columbus in Ohio.

Phillies to return to play Monday in New York vs. Yankees: The Phillies have been caught in the fallout of the Miami Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak. Miami, which played three games in Philadelphia last weekend, has reportedly had 18 players test positive for the virus. They have undergone daily testing since Monday.

