State Senate approves Reynolds as Atlantic County Prosecutor

TRENTON — The state Senate unanimously approved William E. Reynolds, of Absecon, as Atlantic County Prosecutor at a special session Monday.

"So many different people of both parties came up to say, 'You sounded really good. I'm happy for you,'" Reynolds said as he drove home after the vote. "It was really humbling."

He credited state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, with advocating for his appointment.

"The senator did a really good job negotiating and letting the governor's office know what was important to him and the people of Atlantic County," Reynolds said.

Earlier in the day the senate Judiciary Committee had also moved Reynolds' nomination.

"Bill is kind, humble and cares about people," said Sen. Joseph Lagana, D-Bergen, Passaic, at the Judiciary hearing. Lagana has known Reynolds for years and worked with him in his role as state arbitrator.

"He exhibits all the qualities a person should have," Lagana said.

In his nine weeks as acting prosecutor, Reynolds has made a definite mark, working with Atlantic City officials to start a special program to get repeat shoplifters and other criminals off the street and either into substance abuse or mental health treatment or jail.

"Everyone said, 'Tread lightly. You're acting. You could ruin your nomination,'" Reynolds said of advice on how to approach the job before the final vote.

But that isn't his way, he said.

"I'm going to be myself, that's what got me here," Reynolds said. "I'm always open to good ideas. I don't have to be the originator. I'm always willing to help and that is going to continue."

A former municipal prosecutor, he brought his twin 12-year-old sons with him to Trenton on Monday, as well as other family members.

He replaces former Acting Prosecutor Cary Shill, who has been in the job since former Prosecutor Damon Tyner resigned last year under pressure from lawsuits and ethics charges.

Reynolds' nomination drew no questions from the senators in the Judiciary hearing, unlike the nomination just prior of Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, of Montclair, as state Attorney General.

That nomination was affirmed by the committee after four hours of questions of the nominee, and testimony from pro-life and Christian groups opposing the nomination.

A full Senate vote on Platkin's nomination is expected in the fall.

Groups opposing it, such as New Jersey Right to Life, said it was because of his support for legal abortion and concerns about his stance on parental rights regarding what children in kindergarten to third grades are taught about gender issues.

Sens. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, Somerset, and Michael J. Doherty, R-Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, voted against Platkin's nomination in committee.

They said they felt his advice to Gov. Phil Murphy in the early days of the COVID-19 epidemic, when Platkin was the governor's chief counsel, resulted in Murphy overstepping his office and leaving the legislature out of key decisions on business closings and more.

They also stressed Platkin's role in the handling of the Katie Brennan sexual abuse case as reason he should not be approved.

Brennan, a campaign volunteer and state worker, accused another campaign worker and state employee of sexual assault, and said Platkin and the governor's staff tried to ignore her allegations.

In 2019, then state Senate President Steve Sweeney called for Platkin to resign over that case, and a report from a legislative investigation found poor legal advice led to the mishandling.

Brennan settled a lawsuit against the state and Murphy’s campaign for $1 million in 2020, and took a job with the administration of former Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York City.

The committee and full Senate also approved nominations of Jeffrey Wilson, of Atlantic City and Frank C. Testa, of Princeton, as Superior Court judges.

Frank Testa thanked his cousin, state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, for his help.

"This means a lot to our family," Sen. Michael Testa said after the Senate vote.