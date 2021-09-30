State removes fiscal monitor from Pleasantville School District

The district will celebrate the decision Thursday with food, speakers and entertainment at Pleasantville High School.

School Board President Julio Sanchez shared similar feelings about the news.

"Theoretically, it's a step in the right direction, but on the other hand, there's some instability at the place right now so I'm worried about what may happen," Sanchez said Tuesday.

An example of the instability was the disagreements the district had about hiring teachers in the beginning of the school year. Sanchez said the state monitor was able to overturn the deadlocked school board and allow them to begin hiring.

"Certain things like that make me a little apprehensive," Sanchez said. "I also question the state's motive to do that at this time. For a long time we were trying to get them (the state) to get rid of them (the monitor) and then all of a sudden out of nowhere."

The district has had a school monitor officially since 2007 when John J. Deserable was appointed to the position by former Gov. Jon Corzine and Commissioner of Education Lucille Davy.