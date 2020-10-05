State receives 522 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths on Monday

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 522, bringing the total to 208,713, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. There have been two additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,351.

Ocean and Monmouth counties account for 167 of Monday's newly reported cases.

There are 507 people hospitalized across the state, including 102 people in intensive care and B34 people on ventilators, Murphy said.

Murphy also announced that with dance studios, churches and other locations providing remote learning supervision services for children during the school day, the Department of Children and Families has created emergency regulations to allow centers to operate legally as child-care services. The regulation will last for the duration of the public health emergency or until the end of the school year, whichever comes first.

The State Department of Human Services has increased the income threshold for families seeking child care tuition assistance during remote-learning school hours from $75,000 to $150,000.

The application for the assistance can be found at childcarenj.gov/COVID19.

