State Police: Serious crash closes Garden State Parkway northbound Friday morning

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — State Police are investigating a serious two-car crash Friday morning on the Garden State Parkway.
The crash happened at 7:45 a.m. near milepost 68.1, Sgt. Philip Curry said. All northbound lanes were closed near the crash site.
A vehicle was overturned and there was a car fire, according to 511nj.org.
No further information was immediately available.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Molly Bilinski
Staff Writer
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
