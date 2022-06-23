 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Police seeking suspect in car thefts in Cape May County

  • 0
Carousel breaking Cape May icon.jpg

State Police is seeking the public's help in identifying a person who had committed multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Cape May County.

At around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, the suspect was captured on home surveillance attempting to break into a vehicle in Upper Township. The suspect is described as a white male and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Varinder Singh at the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News