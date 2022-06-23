State Police seeking suspect in car thefts in Cape May County

The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who committed multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Cape May County.https://t.co/SPBr9LA9fx pic.twitter.com/Kupexuv91R— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) June 23, 2022
State Police is seeking the public's help in identifying a person who had committed multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Cape May County.
At around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, the suspect was captured on home surveillance attempting to break into a vehicle in Upper Township. The suspect is described as a white male and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Varinder Singh at the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.
