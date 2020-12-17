State officials to hold news conference on winter storm, tour COVID-19 vaccine clinics Thursday

State officials have scheduled a 9 a.m. new conference Thursday to update residents on the winter storm.

Appearing at the conference will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Jared Maples and New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso.

Then, at 10 a.m., Murphy, along with state Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, is visiting RWJ University Hospital's Frontline Healthcare Worker COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.

Finally, at 12:45 p.m., First Lady Tammy Murphy is scheduled to visit Atlantic Health System Morristown Medical Center's Frontline Healthcare Worker COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 12,156 cases with 318 deaths and 5,184 recorded recovered. Cape May County has reported 3,639 cases with 120 deaths and 3,002 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 6,362 cases with 188 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.