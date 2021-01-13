State officials to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

Joining the governor will be will Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Dr. Eddy Bresnitz.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 16,266 cases with 390 deaths and 7,107 reported recovered. Cape May County has reported 4,932 cases with 148 deaths and 4,188 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 9,307 cases with 242 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

