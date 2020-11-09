State officials to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Monday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

At 8 a.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear live on "Squawk Box" on CNBC; then, at 8:30, he’s slated to be on "Good Day New York" on Fox 5.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,740 cases with 261 deaths and 3,540 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,851 cases with 96 deaths and 1,473 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,937 cases with 153 deaths.

