State officials to hold briefing ahead of impending storm
State officials have scheduled an 11 a.m. briefing Wednesday ahead of the impending storm.

Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Jared Maples and New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Division of Reliability & Security Director Jim Giuliano will all be at the briefing.

It will be livestreamed here.

Then, at 7:45 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on the "Dean Obeidallah Show" on SiriusXM.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

