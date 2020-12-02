State officials to hold 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, state Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 9,461 cases with 293 deaths and 4,394 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,903 cases with 107 deaths and 2,291 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 5,070 cases with 170 deaths.