State officials to hold 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Thursday

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,801 cases with 259 deaths and 3,295 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,593 cases with 94 deaths and 1,363 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,698 cases with 153 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.