State officials set 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefing Thursday

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso.

It will be livestreamed here.

In addition, Murphy is scheduled at 7:45 a.m. to appear live on "Squawk Box" on CNBC. Then, at 9:30 a.m., Murphy and state CEOs are scheduled to make a jobs announcement.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 5,033 cases with 255 deaths and 3,014 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,444 cases with 92 deaths and 1,277 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,442 cases with 151 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.